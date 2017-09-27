N.B. RCMP looking for person of interest in copper theft

RCMP in New Brunswick are looking for a person of interest in a copper theft investigation.

According to police, electrical copper wire was taken from a camping trailer in Losier-Settlement on the afternoon of Sept. 11.

Police have released a still image from video surveillance at the location on Chemin de la Baie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tracadie RCMP at 506-393-3000 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.