Crime
September 27, 2017 10:03 am

N.B. RCMP looking for person of interest in copper theft

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News
RCMP
A A

RCMP in New Brunswick are looking for a person of interest in a copper theft investigation.

According to police, electrical copper wire was taken from a camping trailer in Losier-Settlement on the afternoon of Sept. 11.

READ: Copper culprits caught in the act stealing piping in Winnipeg neighbourhood: Police

Police have released a still image from video surveillance at the location on Chemin de la Baie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tracadie RCMP at 506-393-3000 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Copper Theft
electrical wire
Mischief
NB RCMP
Person of Interest
RCMP
Theft

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News