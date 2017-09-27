N.B. RCMP looking for person of interest in copper theft
A A
RCMP in New Brunswick are looking for a person of interest in a copper theft investigation.
According to police, electrical copper wire was taken from a camping trailer in Losier-Settlement on the afternoon of Sept. 11.
READ: Copper culprits caught in the act stealing piping in Winnipeg neighbourhood: Police
Police have released a still image from video surveillance at the location on Chemin de la Baie.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Tracadie RCMP at 506-393-3000 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.