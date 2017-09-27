Canada
September 27, 2017 9:30 am

Nova Scotia announces $2.7M to help black residents get titles to their land

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Nova Scotia government says two people will be hired who will be dedicated to the initiative.

Jennifer Grudic/ Global News
A A

The Nova Scotia government is providing $2.7 million over two years to help residents who live in five predominantly black communities gain clear title to their land.

The residents have struggled for decades to gain clear title to land that has been in their families since many arrived as Loyalists in the 1800s.

Story continues below

READ: UN report slams Nova Scotia education system’s treatment of African Nova Scotians

The communities include North Preston, East Preston and Cherry Brook in the Halifax area and Lincolnville and Sunnyville in Guysborough County.

Tony Ince, Minister of African Nova Scotian Affairs, says the province is taking action to address disparities and “systemic discrimination” that blacks have faced.

WATCH: Youth from Preston, Lake Loon and Cherry Brook got to play a new sport alongside the RCMP officers that serve their community.

The initiative includes funding to assist with legal fees and other costs and to hire two community liaison officers to assist residents through the process.

The government says it will also consider amending legislation to reduce barriers to land ownership.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
african nova scotians
Cherry Brook
East Preston
Halifax
land-title
North Preston
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia Politics
ns poli
politics

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News