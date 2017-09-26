Final arguments read at Saskatoon manslaughter trial

The jury in 31-year-old Keith Napope’s manslaughter and robbery trial have been asked to follow two trails: the DNA and identities in the case.

The defence and Crown made their final arguments to the jury Tuesday morning.

Defence lawyer Brian Pfefferle questioned the credibility of Tyrone Lafond’s testimony, and accused Lafond of lying about how he recognized Napope.

Lafond, who testified Friday, said he saw Napope’s face, when one of the masked attackers pulled down their mask during the robbery on Nov. 17, 2014, that left his uncle, Johnathan Keenatch-Lafond stabbed to death. Lafond told court he recognized Napope when he saw him at a Tim Hortons later that year.

The defence told the court the reason Lafond recognized Napope is because Lafond robbed Napope days earlier in a Saskatoon parking lot on Avenue O and 22nd Street.

On Monday, Napope testified he was robbed by two masked men approximately three days after his birthday on Nov. 10, 2014. He said one of the masks worn by his attackers was the same mask found on the deceased; during his testimony, Lafond told court the mask belonged to him.

The defence asked the jury to consider DNA can be transferred, and that may have happened during the alleged robbery, that left Napope bloodied with a cut on his chin.

The Crown said Napope’s testimony was “self-serving” and fabricated to explain how his DNA ended up at the scene, an apartment on 20th Street where Keenatch-Lafond and his father John Lafond were living at the time.

The Crown told the jury there is no evidence Napope was robbed, because Napope didn’t call police.

They said the DNA at the scene and Tyrone Lafond identifying Napope are solid evidence pointing to Napope’s involvement in the robbery.

The Crown also points to a potential motive for Napope to rob Keenatch-Lafond. The victim sold drugs out of the apartment and Napope, who was addicted to drugs at the time, needed a fix and money.

The judge has charged the jury, which is now deliberating the case.