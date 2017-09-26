Keith Napope takes the stand at Saskatoon manslaughter trial

The man accused of killing Jonathan Keenatch-Lafond in what the Crown calls a robbery gone wrong took the stand at his Saskatoon manslaughter trial.

Keith Napope, 31, said he was not involved in the robbery that took place on Nov. 17, 2014 that resulted in the death of Keenatch-Lafond.

Keenatch-Lafond, 35, died from a stab wound to his chest after a group of six masked men stormed his apartment in the 1400-block of 20th Street West.

Napope was charged with manslaughter and robbery following a lengthy investigation by police.

He testified on Monday that he was robbed by two masked men in a parking lot at Avenue O and 22nd Street West a few days after his birthday.

Napope told court that he tried to defend himself but was knocked unconscious.

He said that while he couldn’t see any faces, he described the mask one of the men was wearing as the same mask found on Keenatch-Lafond the night he died.

He also said that he never set foot inside the apartment complex where the robbery and death took place.

Earlier in the trial, Keenatch-Lafond’s father John Lafond testified that he tried to stop the men from entering the apartment he shared with his son but was knocked out of his wheelchair.

Keenatch-Lafond was believed to have been running a drug operation out of the apartment and police investigators testified they found drug paraphernalia, including needles and drugs, inside the apartment.

The Crown and defence have both rested their cases and final statements are set for Tuesday morning before the jury is sent into deliberations.