Cigarettes, cash stolen in 2 separate North Battleford armed robberies

Battlefords RCMP are looking for the people who robbed two North Battleford businesses in separate armed robberies.

The first robbery happened on Sept. 20. Two people, armed with an axe and bear mace, confronted an employee.

The pair then fled with a number of cigarette packages.

No one was injured in the armed robbery.

Both suspects are described as boys who were wearing bandanas over their faces.

The first is between the ages of 13 and 18, approximately five-foot six with a slender build. He was wearing a grey and purple hoodie, a dark hat and had a multiple-patterned backpack.

The second is between the ages of 12 and 18 and around five-foot. He was wearing a baggy purple hoodie.

Police have released photos of the robbery.

The second robbery happened two days later.

Staff told police they were confronted by two people armed with bear spray who then made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The first suspect is a man who was wearing a grey hoodie, a black jacket and a red bandana.

The second suspect is a woman wearing a grey jacket and white pants with black dots.

No other details of the suspects were released.

Police are still investigating and said photos will be released of the suspects once those are available.

Anyone with information about either robbery is asked to contact Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.