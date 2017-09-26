OPP seek suspect known to frequent Huron, Perth, Lambton, Wellington, and Bruce counties

A day after officers, police dogs, and helicopters combed through Huron and Perth counties, police have released a photo of a wanted man known to frequent the area.

Huron OPP have issued an arrest warrant for Kyle Moore, 33.

According to police, a man entered a business on Main Street in Zurich at around 3:30 a.m. Monday and attempted to steal an ATV. He fled in a white Ford pickup truck after being spotted by the business owner.

Also on Monday, just before 6 a.m., a Wingham police officer stopped a stolen Ford F-450 pickup truck close to Bluevale in Huron County. Police say during the interaction, a suspect assaulted an officer and took the officer’s marked patrol vehicle. The suspect headed west on Highway 86 and crashed the cruiser into a tree on Barber Avenue North in Listowel. He was last seen running eastbound on Binning Street East.

Police are not confirming whether or not the two incidents are related.

Provincial police add that Moore is also wanted by Sarnia police for driving while disqualified, resisting a police officer, possession of stolen property, failing to comply with probation, and failing to attend court.

Moore is known to frequent Huron, Perth, Lambton, Wellington, and Bruce counties and is described as a six-foot tall white man weighing roughly 185 pounds with a medium build and short dark hair. He also has tattoos on his hands and forearms.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.