Massive search launched after Wingham cop assaulted, cruiser stolen and crashed in Listowel

Multiple police forces, police dogs, and helicopters are on the lookout for a man who instead of stopping for police, assaulted an officer and stole a police cruiser.

Just before 6 a.m. Monday, a Wingham police officer stopped a stolen Ford F-450 pickup truck close to Bluevale in Huron County. Police say during the interaction, the suspect assaulted an officer and took the officer’s marked patrol vehicle.

The suspect headed west on Highway 86 and crashed the cruiser into a tree on Barber Avenue North in Listowel. He was last seen running eastbound on Binning Street East.

Police described the suspect as a man in his early 30s with a thin build and short dark hair, wearing a black and red shirt.

No other information was released and police do not believe the suspect poses immediate safety concerns to the public.

Still, police ask citizens to remain alert.