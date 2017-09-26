Crime
September 26, 2017 11:46 am
Updated: September 26, 2017 11:47 am

Toronto cop who Tasered and stomped on suspect appears before disciplinary hearing

By Paola Loriggio The Canadian Press

The Office of the Independent Police Review Director, an Ontario police watchdog, says it has found evidence of discreditable conduct and excessive force after officers threatened to seize a Toronto man’s cellphone as he filmed police Tasering a prone suspect. Ashley Molnar reports.

TORONTO – A Toronto police sergeant who stomped on and repeatedly Tasered a man during arrest has made his first appearance at a disciplinary hearing.

Sgt. Eduardo Miranda was charged with unlawful or unnecessary use of authority and discreditable conduct under the Police Services Act after a civilian police oversight agency investigation.

He did not enter a plea nor was the January incident that led to the charges described at the hearing.

READ MORE: Police watchdog finds misconduct in arrest of Toronto man filmed on camera

However, the Office of the Independent Police Review Director laid out details of the allegations in a report last month.

The agency found Miranda unjustified in deploying his stun gun six times on a man who was handcuffed and lying on the ground.

It also said the sergeant should not have directed other officers at the scene to interfere with a witness recording the arrest on his phone.

LISTEN: Waseem Khan, who witnessed and filmed the arrest, joins The Morning Show on AM640

