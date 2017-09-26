Toronto cop who Tasered and stomped on suspect appears before disciplinary hearing

TORONTO – A Toronto police sergeant who stomped on and repeatedly Tasered a man during arrest has made his first appearance at a disciplinary hearing.

Sgt. Eduardo Miranda was charged with unlawful or unnecessary use of authority and discreditable conduct under the Police Services Act after a civilian police oversight agency investigation.

He did not enter a plea nor was the January incident that led to the charges described at the hearing.

However, the Office of the Independent Police Review Director laid out details of the allegations in a report last month.

The agency found Miranda unjustified in deploying his stun gun six times on a man who was handcuffed and lying on the ground.

It also said the sergeant should not have directed other officers at the scene to interfere with a witness recording the arrest on his phone.

