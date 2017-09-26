31-year-old New Brunswick man faces 19 charges in connection with Moncton home invasion

New Brunswick RCMP have charged a 31-year-old man in connection with a home invasion in Moncton last week and are still attempting to locate a second suspect.

RCMP responded to a report of a home invasion on Sept. 22 at approximately 1:30 a.m.

Two people in the home were assaulted and threatened by two men reportedly armed with long-barrelled guns.

READ MORE: RCMP in Moncton searching for home invasion suspects

According to police, the suspects fled with electronics and an undisclosed amount of money. The homeowners were taken to hospital with minor injuries before being released.

Vincent Harland Mallory, 31, from Moncton, was arrested later on Sept 22. He appeared in Moncton Provincial Court on Monday where he was charged with 19 counts related to the home invasion including:

Two counts of robbery with a firearm

Two counts of pointing a firearm

Two counts of unlawful confinement

Two counts of assault with a weapon

Two counts of uttering threats

Two counts of disguise with intent

Sexual assault with use of a firearm

Sexual assault

Break and enter

Possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose

Using a firearm in the commission of an offence

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a weapon contrary to an order

WATCH: Crime victim New Brunswick couple reunited with belongings

Mallory was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on Oct. 16.

The Mounties are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them at (506) 857-2400 or at Crime Stoppers.