RCMP in Moncton searching for home invasion suspects

RCMP in Moncton are asking for the public’s help in locating two men suspected of committing a home invasion.

Police responded to a home on Eaglewood Drive at around 1:20 a.m. Friday.

READ MORE: 2 men charged with attempted murder after N.S. senior escapes being shot at

Large police presence at home in Royal Oaks in Moncton @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/E6jWfr2Kvb — SSteeves – Global (@SSteevesG) September 22, 2017

According to RCMP, two people inside the home were assaulted and threatened by two men with long barrel guns.

The suspects got away with electronics and some money.

There are no reported injuries and the investigation is ongoing. IDENT team is here now. @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/5dqO7c1R7n — SSteeves – Global (@SSteevesG) September 22, 2017

READ MORE: Case of N.S. man accused of killing neighbour adjourned until October

Meanwhile, the homeowners were taken to hospital with minor injuries and released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.