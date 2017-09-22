RCMP in Moncton searching for home invasion suspects
RCMP in Moncton are asking for the public’s help in locating two men suspected of committing a home invasion.
Police responded to a home on Eaglewood Drive at around 1:20 a.m. Friday.
READ MORE: 2 men charged with attempted murder after N.S. senior escapes being shot at
According to RCMP, two people inside the home were assaulted and threatened by two men with long barrel guns.
The suspects got away with electronics and some money.
READ MORE: Case of N.S. man accused of killing neighbour adjourned until October
Meanwhile, the homeowners were taken to hospital with minor injuries and released.
Anyone with information is asked to call Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.