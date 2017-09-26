2017 flu shots available in Alberta starting Oct. 23

Albertans will be able to get a flu shot starting Oct. 23, 2017, the provincial government announced Monday.

Anyone age six months and older can get immunized free of charge.

Alberta’s deputy chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, and senior medical officer of health, Dr. Gerry Predy, will speak about the province’s 2017-18 immunization program on Tuesday afternoon.

During the 2016-17 flu season, over 1.1 million Albertans received flu shots.

In total, 64 flu-related deaths were reported in Alberta during the previous flu season, compared to 62 in 2015-16, according to Alberta Health Services (AHS).

Data contained in AHS’ final influenza report on the 2016-17 flu season, indicated 20 of the deaths were in Edmonton, 18 were in Calgary, 11 were in the Central Zone, seven were in the South Zone and another seven occurred in the North Zone. AHS doesn’t provide any details on the deaths (other than where they occurred) due to privacy concerns.

In total, AHS recorded 4,494 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza A during the 2016-17 flu season, and another 702 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza B.

For more information on AHS’ influenza program, you can visit AlbertaHealthServices.ca.