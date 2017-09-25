Surrey RCMP ask for public’s help after driver attacked while waiting at intersection

RCMP are asking for the public’s help after a driver was attacked in her car while waiting at a Surrey intersection.

The incident took place around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at 152 Street and Fraser Highway.

Police say the 58-year-old woman was waiting at the intersection when a man opened her car door and began hitting her in the face.

The suspect fled the scene. He is being described as a dark-skinned male with a heavy build. He was wearing a red hat and a grey hoodie with lime green sleeves.

Police say the woman suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

“If you saw this incident, or saw anyone acting suspicious near this intersection around the time of the assault, please call us with the details,” said Cpl. Scotty Schumann in a release.

Police are asking people to lock their car doors and call police if they see someone approaching their vehicle.