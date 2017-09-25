It has been a deadly three days on Saskatchewan highways. Seven people have been killed and two others injured in four separate crashes.

Highway 16

The first crash happened in the early morning hours of Sept. 22 on Highway 16 just east of Lloydminster.

Three Edmonton women, Glorious David, 35, Eva Fatu Tumbay, 37, and Jeannette Wright, 53, died when their minivan was stuck by a stolen flat deck truck.

A fourth woman, Janet Gaye, was airlifted to an Edmonton hospital. Her husband said on the weekend that she was in critical condition.

A 26-year-old man was taken into custody, however charges have yet to be laid.

Saskatchewan RCMP have said officers were involved in a chase with the stolen truck, but had called it off roughly 35 minutes before the crash.

Highway 1

The second fatal crash happened early Saturday morning on Highway 1 near Morse.

A 70-year-old Dauphin, Man., man driving a four-door sedan was killed in a collision with a semi at the intersection of the highway and the Morse access road.

The driver of the semi, along with a passenger in the semi, were not injured.

Highway 6

Also on Saturday, a Lanigan-area man was killed in a rollover on Highway 6.

Humboldt RCMP said it happened approximately two kilometres south of Watson.

The 26-year-old driver was declared dead at the scene.

Highway 2

The fourth fatal crash happened Sunday evening on Highway 2 just north of Prince Albert.

Police said a southbound pickup crossed into the northbound lane, striking a northbound SUV.

Both drivers were declared dead at the scene.

A passenger in the SUV, a 62-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with multiple injuries.

No names have been released and police continue to investigate all four deadly crashes.