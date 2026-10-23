SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Kelowna-area candidates make final push before election day

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted October 23, 2026 9:10 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Election preview: Battleground Kelowna'
Election preview: Battleground Kelowna
The Central Okanagan is historically a Conservative stronghold. And that seems to be the case again this election. As Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, the NDP candidate in Kelowna-Mission has been all-but invisible.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

With election day approaching, candidates in Kelowna-Mission and Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream are making their final pitches to voters, with public safety, healthcare, affordability and jobs among the key issues.

In Kelowna-Mission, Conservative candidate Gavin Dew is hoping to keep the riding in Conservative hands, pointing to healthcare and public safety as priorities.

“Conservatives are very committed to getting the 33,000 unused square feet of space at Kelowna General Hospital opened,” Dew said. “We’re very committed to mandatory care at Okanagan Correctional Centre.”

Dew is running against NDP candidate Miriam Rycroft, Green candidate Saoirse MacKinnon, and Abraham Nordine of OneBC.

BC NDP Leader David Eby said Tuesday that Conservatives have taken the region for granted, arguing they cannot assume voters will automatically support them.

“We have to work harder in this region; we need to earn every vote,” Eby said, while on a campaign stop in Kelowna.

Story continues below advertisement

Dew disputed that characterization, criticizing the local NDP campaign.

“It’s difficult for me to see the NDP as working extra hard in this region when my local candidate has yet to show her face in Kelowna,” he said.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Rycroft’s photo is absent from the NDP campaign website’s candidate biographies, and a drive through the riding did not turn up NDP election signs promoting her candidacy.

On the eve of the election, a regional campaign manager said Rycroft was unavailable for an interview.

Click to play video: 'Last poll released before B.C. election'
Last poll released before B.C. election

In neighbouring Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream, NDP candidate Binny Boparai is hoping to make gains in a riding that has traditionally favoured Conservatives.

Boparai, a farmer and business owner, said she believes voters may be ready to consider a different party.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think people are ready to give a different party a shot because I’m the type of candidate that shows up and answers the tough questions,” she said.

Boparai identified the cost of living and job creation as key priorities, arguing that stronger regional economic growth could help address a range of concerns.

“If we have growth, economic growth in our region, that’s going to bring on good jobs and that solves a lot of the other underlying issues,” she said.

Conservative candidate Pavneet Singh, also a business owner, identified homelessness and the economy among the issues facing the riding.

Singh argued that expanding natural resource development could help create jobs and strengthen the provincial economy.

“LNG will be double and triple by 2035, and we have resources. People want to go to work, and we have to create jobs, and economy will be better once we do that,” Singh said.

Singh also urged voters to reject another NDP term, saying: “British Columbia cannot afford one more term of NDP.”

Green candidate Carter Mochinski and OneBC candidate Alexandra Wright are also running in Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream.

Click to play video: 'B.C. election campaign comes down to final day'
B.C. election campaign comes down to final day

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices