Edmonton bank launches initiative for homeless to get financial services

A new initiative aims to provide Edmonton’s less fortunate with better access to banking.

ATB Financial and Boyle Street Community Services have partnered to start a new community agency called Four Directions Financial.

The ATB agency allows Edmontonians who are homeless or living in poverty to more easily open a bank account with a mainstream financial institution.

Four Directions Financial offers the same services as any ATB location.

The agency uses technology like biometric identification to make banking more accessible by eliminating the need for users to carry an ID or a debit card.

It was developed after consultations with social agencies and their clients.

It’s the first of its kind in Alberta.

Four Directions Financial is open to everyone, not only Boyle Street Community Services clients.

Boyle Street and ATB will be providing more details about the service on Monday afternoon.

More to come…