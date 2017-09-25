Money
September 25, 2017 10:44 am
Updated: September 25, 2017 11:55 am

Edmonton bank launches initiative for homeless to get financial services

By Web Producer  Global News

Alberta’s largest financial institution is changing the way it posts mortgage rates. It will have the biggest impact on those wanting to break their mortgage.

Global News
A A

A new initiative aims to provide Edmonton’s less fortunate with better access to banking.

ATB Financial and Boyle Street Community Services have partnered to start a new community agency called Four Directions Financial.

The ATB agency allows Edmontonians who are homeless or living in poverty to more easily open a bank account with a mainstream financial institution.

Four Directions Financial offers the same services as any ATB location.

The agency uses technology like biometric identification to make banking more accessible by eliminating the need for users to carry an ID or a debit card.

It was developed after consultations with social agencies and their clients.

It’s the first of its kind in Alberta.

Four Directions Financial is open to everyone, not only Boyle Street Community Services clients.

Boyle Street and ATB will be providing more details about the service on Monday afternoon.

More to come…

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
ATB Financial
Boyle Street
Boyle Street Community Services
Four Directions Financial

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News