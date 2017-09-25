Calgary group urges voters to elect pro-fluoridation candidates

A group of citizens who support adding fluoride to Calgary’s drinking water are urging voters to elect candidates who will work to reinstate fluoridation.

Members of the pro-fluoridation group Calgarians for Kids’ Health are gathering in the city’s northwest on Monday to discuss the topic.

The group is comprised of dental and pediatric specialists, parents and grandparents, all of whom want community water fluoridation reinstated to help prevent dental decay.

“The absence of fluoride in Calgary’s drinking water since 2011 has become completely apparent in my practice,” Calgary orthodontist Dr. Leagh Harfield said in a Monday news release. “I see a dramatic increase in decalcified and damaged teeth.”

“It’s as if their teeth are melting away right in front of my eyes.”

Calgary mother Carmen Davison said she was alarmed when her second child required many baby teeth to be filled and capped.

“My first child is a lot older than our daughter,” she said. “He had fluoridation and his teeth are fine.”

“I was shocked when the dentist told me that our two-year-old had to be anaesthetized.” She added. “No mother should have to see her child waking up from that, with blood coming out of the mouth, crying and in pain.”

Meanwhile, Denise Kokaram from The Alex Dental Health Bus said approximately 50 per cent of the low-income children and youth they see have cavities that need to be addressed.

“In the past four years, we have seen dental disease increasing within individuals, meaning the number of decayed teeth per person seems to be rising,” she said.

“We are seeing seven-year-old children with severe dental disease, some with almost every tooth in their mouth decayed.”

Calgarians head to the polls on Oct. 16, 2017.

Calgary’s history of fluoridation

Calgary councillors have a long history of debating fluoridation.

According to the City of Calgary’s website, Calgarians voted against adding fluoride to drinking water three times in 1957, 1961 and 1971.

Fluoridation was then approved by plebiscite in 1989, and added by 1991.

Fluoridation was approved again in a second plebiscite in 1999.

Fluoridation was then discontinued in 2011.

In 2016, city council rejected a motion to revisit the debate.

Fluoride naturally occurs in the Bow and Elbow Rivers in concentrations between 0.1 and 0.4 mg/L, according to the City of Calgary.