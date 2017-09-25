Traffic
September 25, 2017 7:04 am
Updated: September 25, 2017 7:10 am

Toronto-bound QEW closed at Burlington Skyway due to fatal crash

Global News

A fatal multi-vehicle collision closed the Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW at the Burlington Skyway on Sept. 25, 2017.

A fatal multi-vehicle collision has closed the Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW at the Burlington Skyway.

Ontario Provincial Police said the crash happened around 6 a.m. Monday at Eastport Drive.

Police said the collision involved multiple vehicles, including a transport truck and a motorcyclist.

Hamilton EMS said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are diverting traffic off Eastport Drive with Toronto-bound delays expected to last for the duration of the morning commute.

