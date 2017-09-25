Toronto-bound QEW closed at Burlington Skyway due to fatal crash
A fatal multi-vehicle collision has closed the Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW at the Burlington Skyway.
Ontario Provincial Police said the crash happened around 6 a.m. Monday at Eastport Drive.
Police said the collision involved multiple vehicles, including a transport truck and a motorcyclist.
Hamilton EMS said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are diverting traffic off Eastport Drive with Toronto-bound delays expected to last for the duration of the morning commute.
