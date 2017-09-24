Montreal walk shines light on bladder cancer

Bladder cancer patients, survivors and their supporters braved the blazing hot sun to take part in the sixth edition of the Montreal Bladder Cancer Awareness Walk in the Town of Mount Royal on Sunday.

The event raises money for Bladder Cancer Canada, a patient advocacy organization.

Participants warmed up with a zumba routine and a DJ was on hand to keep energy-levels high throughout the 5-kilometre walk. There was also an information booth with McGill University scientists on hand to field questions.

Venez rencontrer nos scientifiques de l'université @mcgillu avec vos questions ! Come meet our scientists from @mcgillu with questions! pic.twitter.com/B6a7yNgdl2 — BCC Walk Montreal (@BCCWalkMontreal) September 24, 2017

Krystel Moraitis is a volounteer with Bladder Cancer Canada and a co-leader of the Montreal walk. She said the event is about raising awareness.

“Bladder cancer is the fifth most common cancer in Canada,” Moraitis said, adding that unfortunately when it comes to funding, it ranks 20 out of 24.

Moraitis’ connection with the cause is personal.

“My father was diagnosed with bladder cancer five years ago,” she said.

At a recent appointment in August, he was declared cancer free, Moraitis said.

“We’re extremely happy.”

Moraitis credits the organization for helping her father through the rough patches.

“It made him really tired but he fought through thanks to Bladder Cancer Canada, his family and friends,”

While there is no way to prevent getting bladder cancer, Moraitis said it is important to get tested.

“If you ever see blood in your urine, it’s very important that you go see your doctor immediately,” she said.

As of Sunday afternoon, organizers said they had raised about $55,000 but were still hoping to reach their $80,000 goal.

Last year’s event raised $77,000.

For more information, visit the Bladder Cancer Canada website.