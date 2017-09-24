Montreal heat beats 126-year-old record

It’s almost October but by the looks of it, you’d think it was the middle of summer.

And for many Montrealers, that’s alright with them.

“The summer was not that great, so suddenly, we have summer again,” said Montreal resident Olivier Ruiz.

On 2 p.m. Sunday, Montreal broke a 126-year-old weather record by reaching 29 degrees.

Environment Canada meteorologist, Bruno Marquis, says the last time Sept. 24 was this hot was in 1891 when temperatures reached 27.2 degrees.

Temperatures in the Greater Montreal area are about 10 degrees warmer than the seasonal average and Southern Quebec hasn’t seen rain in at least 20 days.

That means many people have yet to put their boats, bikes or shorts away.

“It’s special, it’s wonderful,” said Montrealer Linda Gagnon. “I’m just enjoying the nice weather — very happy.”

Although some are loving the warm weather, this kind of heat does pose risks.

The Montreal Marathon took place this weekend and even though the 42-kilometre marathon was cancelled, the shorter events still went ahead as planned.

On Sunday, there were about 900 people who were evaluated by medical services along the route and at the finish line.

Marathon organizers say nearly all of those cases were not serious and most of them were heat-related.

Though the heat wave is unprecedented, we won’t be seeing it for much longer.

Environment Canada says by the end of next week, temperatures should be back to more seasonal values.