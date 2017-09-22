Montreal splash pads remain open with record-high temperatures expected over the weekend

It may officially be fall, but it doesn’t feel like it in Montreal.

At the splash pad in Valois Park in Pointe-Claire, you would have no idea fall had begun.

“I think it’s more beautiful that in was in the summer. The weather is beyond nice,” said Kelly Stergiopoulos, who had brought her young kids to play.

Usually, the high would be 18 degrees Celsius this time of year, but instead, 18 is the low.

According to Environment Canada, Montreal has been having abnormally hot weather for two weeks now.

“It’s five and sometimes 12 degrees higher than normal temperatures. That span of higher than normal days happens once every 30 years maybe,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Alexandre Parent.

The city has extended opening hours at various water-parks because of the heat. A list can be found here.

On Sunday, temperatures will likely break records. The highest recorded temperature for Sept. 24 is about 26 degrees.

“We’re forecasting temperatures near 30 degrees. There’s a good chance we break a record on Sunday,” Parent told Global News.

Things will start to feel more like fall by the end of next week.

“We might only feel fall by Thursday or Friday of next week as we move back into normal temperatures,” Parent said.