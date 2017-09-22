Splash pads in Toronto will remain open all weekend due to hot weather

The unusually warm and humid start to the fall has prompted the City of Toronto to keep the majority of its splash pads open all weekend.

Although some splash pads have already been closed, the city said it will delay further closures until Monday.

Officials said staff have reset electrical timers to ensure the water will be flowing for the weekend.

Splash pads operate daily from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and are activated through push-button features.

Residents can visit toronto.ca/swim to see which splash pads will remain open.

The temperatures this weekend in Toronto is expected to reach above 30 C with a humidex value of close to 40 C.