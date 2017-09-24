Kelowna Rockets two for two in home and home against Kamloops Blazers

The Kelowna Rockets beat the Kamloops Blazers 5-1 on Saturday night at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops.

Kole Lind scored the opening goal in the opening frame and the Rockets took the 1-0 lead into the second period.

The Blazers tied things up in the second and the game was 1-1- heading into the third.

Jack Cowell landed two goals in the Blazers net within four minutes to boost the Rockets to a 3-1 lead.

Kole Lind landed his second goal of the night before Cal Foote knocked in one more on a power play, rounding out the score to 5-1 Rockets.

Rockets goaltender Brodan Salmond stopped 28 of 29 shots.

The Rockets are back at home on Friday, Sept. 29, when they host the Everett Silvertips.

Puck drop is 7:05 at Prospera Place.