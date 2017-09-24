Sports
September 24, 2017 12:58 pm

Kelowna Rockets two for two in home and home against Kamloops Blazers

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
Kelowna Rockets photo
A A

The Kelowna Rockets beat the Kamloops Blazers 5-1 on Saturday night at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops.

Kole Lind scored the opening goal in the opening frame and the Rockets took the 1-0 lead into the second period.

The Blazers tied things up in the second and the game was 1-1- heading into the third.

Jack Cowell landed two goals in the Blazers net within four minutes to boost the Rockets to a 3-1 lead.

Kole Lind landed his second goal of the night before Cal Foote knocked in one more on a power play, rounding out the score to 5-1 Rockets.

Rockets goaltender Brodan Salmond stopped 28 of 29 shots.

The Rockets are back at home on Friday, Sept. 29, when they host the Everett Silvertips.

Puck drop is 7:05 at Prospera Place.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Kamloops Blazers
Kelowna Rockets
Okanagan
WHL

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News