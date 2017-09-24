London police investigating after two were arrested at PEGIDA rally

Two people were arrested in front of London City Hall on Saturday during a PEGIDA march.

According to the London Police service, the protests stayed relatively peaceful from both sides, but two incidents of violence occurred.

Two individuals were arrested, and taken to police headquarters. The investigation is ongoing and charges have yet to be pressed.

“We recognize that a person has fundamental rights; these include the freedom of opinion, expression, and peaceful assembly. The London Police Service is committed to protecting these rights and enforcing the law in a neutral manner,” police said in a statement.

London Police estimate that around 100 people attended the rally.

The number is much smaller than the 500 present at a similar rally held last month.

Initially formed in Germany, PEGIDA is a far-right group with members across the western world. According to PEGIDA, the group addresses the “Islamization of the west.”