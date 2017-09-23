Man in serious condition after stabbing in Mississauga
Peel Regional Police say a man is in serious condition after a stabbing in Mississauga Saturday.
Police and paramedics were called to the Runningbrook Drive and Bloor Street area, west of Dixie Road, at around 4:15 p.m.
Officials said the man was found with serious injuries and taken to a Toronto trauma centre.
Police haven’t released suspect information.
