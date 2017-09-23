Man in serious condition after stabbing in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say a man is in serious condition after a stabbing in Mississauga Saturday.

Police and paramedics were called to the Runningbrook Drive and Bloor Street area, west of Dixie Road, at around 4:15 p.m.

STABBING

Runningbrook & Bloor, Msga

Victim taken to trauma centre

No culp desc

Police onscene inv. continuing — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) September 23, 2017

Officials said the man was found with serious injuries and taken to a Toronto trauma centre.

Police haven’t released suspect information.