September 23, 2017 5:28 pm
Updated: September 23, 2017 5:29 pm

Man in serious condition after stabbing in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Mississauga Saturday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police say a man is in serious condition after a stabbing in Mississauga Saturday.

Police and paramedics were called to the Runningbrook Drive and Bloor Street area, west of Dixie Road, at around 4:15 p.m.

Officials said the man was found with serious injuries and taken to a Toronto trauma centre.

Police haven’t released suspect information.

