Investigations
September 23, 2017 1:22 pm
Updated: September 23, 2017 2:25 pm

Fire destroys three historic buildings in Virden

By and CJOB

A fire destroyed a century-old building on 7th Avenue in Virden, Man

Jeff McConnell
A A

Three historic buildings in Virden, MB have been destroyed after an early morning fire Saturday.

The buildings, which are located in the town’s downtown area, were built over a century ago.

Virden Mayor Jeff McConnell said Saturday over the phone that he was devastated over the loss as the fires raged on.

“7th ave. is our downtown,” McConnell said. “One of the most significant things a community can have and try to preserve is a heritage building, so it’s emotional.”

“I’ll have to come up with the words [to explain the fire] later. Devastated.”

The fire call went out just before 5 a.m. It started in what McConnell thinks is an electronics store and spread from there.

The Mayor said he is “fairly confident” there are no injuries.

Virden is about 270 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fire
Jeff McConnell
Seventh Avenue
Virden Manitoba

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News