Fire destroys three historic buildings in Virden

Three historic buildings in Virden, MB have been destroyed after an early morning fire Saturday.

The buildings, which are located in the town’s downtown area, were built over a century ago.

Virden Mayor Jeff McConnell said Saturday over the phone that he was devastated over the loss as the fires raged on.

“7th ave. is our downtown,” McConnell said. “One of the most significant things a community can have and try to preserve is a heritage building, so it’s emotional.”

“I’ll have to come up with the words [to explain the fire] later. Devastated.”

The fire call went out just before 5 a.m. It started in what McConnell thinks is an electronics store and spread from there.

The Mayor said he is “fairly confident” there are no injuries.

Virden is about 270 kilometres west of Winnipeg.