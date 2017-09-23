Driver hits several cars in Las Vegas school yard while trying to run down woman

A video surfaced Saturday morning of a man trying to mow down a woman with his car in front of a Las Vegas junior high school.

The video posted on Twitter shows a Ford Mustang driving over a sidewalk and subsequently hitting two vehicles.

According to reports from KTNV Las Vegas, a man was arguing with a woman, who was picking up her little sister at Walter Johnson Junior High School. The argument reportedly progressed until the man got into a Mustang and attempted to run over the woman.

“I said, ‘This man is about to kill some people,'” Rev. Dwight Grant, an eyewitness, told reporters. “He came on the school premises, came back around and hit a van and a car.”

Police told KTNV that they suspect the driver was under the influence of substances or alcohol, though it’s unclear whether this was the case. Investigators on the case told reporters they’d had prior experience with the man in question, and said they’d committed him for a psychiatric evaluation in the past.

When the Mustang finally crashed into a tree, eyewitnesses tackled and detained the driver.

“I toss him to the ground and put my knee on his neck,” said Grant to KTNV. “Every time he tried to get up, I would put more force on him.”

The Last Vegas Sun reports that police responded to the incident at around 3:40 p.m. The man has been detained on attempted murder charges following the incident.

No one was injured during the altercation.