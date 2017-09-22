Jerry Lewis ‘intentionally’ left children from first marriage nothing in his will

Jerry Lewis was reported to have had a strained relationship with the six children from his first marriage, and that relationship was apparently not mended before the legendary comedian’s death in August at age 91 — so much so that he left them nothing in his will.

Website The Blast obtained a copy of Lewis’ Last Will and Testament, which he executed in 2012, and it contains a paragraph that specifically excludes the six sons from his 36-year marriage to first wife Patti Palmer (they were married in 1944 and divorced in 1980; he married former Las Vegas dancer SanDee Pitnick in 1983).

“I have intentionally excluded Gary Lewis, Ronald Lewis, Anthony Joseph Lewis, Christopher Joseph Lewis, Scott Anthony Lewis, and Joseph Christopher Lewis and their descendants as beneficiaries of my estate, it being my intention that they shall receive no benefits hereunder,” states Lewis’ will.

The ex-couple’s youngest son, Joseph, passed away of a drug overdose in 2009.

As a result of that clause in the will, the sole beneficiary of the late comedian’s estate is Pitnick, with the couple’s adopted daughter Danielle, 25 (who had been working as her father’s manager), next in line.