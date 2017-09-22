Crime
September 22, 2017 11:51 am
Updated: September 22, 2017 12:32 pm

Woman in scooter seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash that shut St. Margaret’s Bay Road

A multi-vehicle crash blocked off St. Margaret's Bay Road in Hubley, N.S. on September 21, 2017

A multi-vehicle accident involving what are believed to be a tractor-trailer, a car and a scooter blocked off St. Margaret’s Bay Road in Hubley, N.S. for much of Thursday evening.

Nova Scotia RCMP say that the crash occurred shortly before 3:00 p.m. and that at the time of the crash, the trailer was hauling gravel.

Officers say their investigation has determined the tractor trailer was entering a turn when it rolled onto the driver’s side, causing it to slide in to oncoming vehicles.

The driver of the scooter, a 64-year-old woman, was transported to the QEII Health Sciences Centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The 66-year-old male driver of the tractor trailer was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the driver of the car, a 47-year-old man, was not injured.

RCMP collision analysts and members of Nova Scotia Commercial Vehicle Safety and Compliance attended the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

