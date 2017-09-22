Environment
September 22, 2017 12:07 pm
Updated: September 22, 2017 2:25 pm

Downtown Hamilton high-rise tenants to rally against conditions

Shiona Thompson By News Anchor  900 CHML

Residents of 20 Emerald Street and activist group ACORN are calling on the owners, the property management company and the city to improve conditions at St. Johns Place.

Screen grab/Google Street view
A A

A long list of complaints is being aired as tenants and the activist group ACORN are set to rally outside St. Johns Place in downtown Hamilton.

The rally is planned for Friday afternoon at the building at 20 Emerald Street.

They say there’s a varied list of problems with St. Johns Place, but little help in bringing up the standards.

Story continues below

“There’s a big concern with the ongoing problems of bedbugs and cockroaches,” said Mike Wood, the acting chair of ACORN Hamilton. “Ceiling tiles falling down in the hallways, leaks, mould on the walls of the stairwells in the underground parking. The list just goes on and on.”

READ MORE: Tenants rally for licensing of large apartment buildings in Hamilton

He adds there hasn’t been much help from the City of Hamilton because “there’s no department that actually deals with mould unless they see it right in front of them. Even if you can smell it in the apartments or in the hallways, they won’t force someone to put a hole in the wall and renovate it.”

The residents and ACORN are calling on the owners, the Sons of Italy, DMS Property Management from Toronto, and the city find a solution.

Rob Watt, CEO of DMS Property Management, said the company isn’t aware of any “systemic problems” with the property.

He said issues such as pests are dealt with as they are reported, though repairs may take time.

He also said the company has a monthly contract with a pest control company that does preventative work.

 

The owners of the property did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

With a file from Kerri Breen



This article is not written or edited by Global News. The author is solely responsible for the content. © Shiona Thompson, 2017

Report an error
ACORN Hamilton
City of Hamilton
downtown Hamilton
HamOnt
St.John's Place

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News