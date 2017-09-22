Researchers have developed a pen that detects cancer in seconds

Scientists at the University of Texas at Austin and the Baylor College of Medicine have developed a pen that can test cancer tissue on the spot in the operating room, allowing doctors to know immediately if the tissue needs to be removed.

Called the MasSpec Pen, the pen-like handheld device releases a droplet of water on the tissue’s surface, attracts biomolecules from the tissue and sucks it back up to test it. It then runs a quick molecular analysis to determine if the tissue is cancerous, and displays either the words “cancer” or “normal” on the corresponding computer. In some cases, it can also tell doctors the specific subtype of the disease.