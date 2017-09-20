Video of suspect in fatal Toronto steakhouse shooting released by police

Toronto police have released video of a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of a local real estate broker at a downtown steakhouse.

Simon Giannini was having dinner at Michael’s on Simcoe Saturday evening when he was shot. He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition where he later died.

Det. Shannon Dawson said in an update Wednesday that it appears Giannini was targeted. In a series of security video clips released by investigators, Dawson said the suspect can be seen entering the restaurant and having a brief conversation with staff before entering the dining room. Video of the shooting wasn’t released by police.

The suspect can then be seen running out of the restaurant. Police said he ran south on Simcoe Street, got into the passenger’s side of a light-coloured SUV and left westbound on Pearl Street.

Dawson said although the suspect’s clothing appeared light in the video, witnesses told police the suspect was wearing dark-coloured clothes. She asked for people to take a close look at the video.

“When looking at this video, don’t just think about the colour but think about the emblem (on the jacket),” Dawson said, noting the B-shaped emblem.

She said witnesses described the suspect as male, standing between five-foot-seven and five-foot-ten and having a medium build.

Gianinni was a well-known real estate broker with an established brand in the GTA. In addition to having his face on billboards across the city, he hosted a real estate program on a local community television station and previously purchased airtime on local radio stations, including NEWSTALK 1010 and Corus Radio’s AM640.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Dawson at 416-808-7400 ext. 77411, 52 Division at 418-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.