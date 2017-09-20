Alberta scuba divers search for owners of photos found in B.C. lake

A group of Calgary scuba divers hopes to return an SD card full of memories to two unknown men after they found a camera at the bottom of a lake in southeastern British Columbia.

Last August, Charlene Barker and four other divers were working on a documentary project at Twin Lakes near Invermere, B.C. when they came across a GoPro camera lying 170 feet below the surface.

Barker, who has been diving for more than 30 years, said it’s normal to find “bits and pieces” while submerged in the water.

“Occasionally we do find stuff and we try to get it back to the owner if we can,” Barker said.

While the GoPro camera is water-damaged, the SD card remains functional. The photos on it are dated from 2012 and show the young men rafting in Calgary, as well as cliff jumping near Invermere.

“It would be kind of fun to return the memories and the camera, as well, to the original owners,” Barker said.

A Facebook post from a member of the diving group asking for help locating the young men has been shared more than 4,000 times. The group believes the two men may be from Calgary.

Barker said there have been no leads so far, but she’s hopeful someone will be able to identify the camera’s owner.