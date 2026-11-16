Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. Dave
    November 16, 2026 at 11:49 am

    Doesn’t help that the average Canadian is a moron

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

AI making it harder to spot fake retailers ahead of holidays, RBC poll says

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted November 16, 2026 11:34 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada not doing enough to eliminate fake online reviews, study finds'
Canada not doing enough to eliminate fake online reviews, study finds
WATCH ABOVE: Canada not doing enough to eliminate fake online reviews, study finds – Nov 1, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canadians are turning to artificial intelligence this holiday shopping season, but they’re also concerned that AI could make it easier for them to get targeted by scammers and fake retailers, new polling shows.

For more than eight out of 10 (84 per cent) of Canadians, AI has made fake ads harder to spot, according to the Royal Bank of Canada’s 2026 Holiday Shopping Scams Poll.

A similar number said spotting fake online retailers (82 per cent) and fake celebrity and influencer endorsements (77 per cent) was harder because of AI tools.

Only half of the respondents (50 per cent) said they were confident that they could spot an AI-generated shopping scam, with 73 per cent concerned about AI recommending a fake retailer, product or deal.

Click to play video: 'How AI is changing the way you shop and buy'
How AI is changing the way you shop and buy

“Fake websites, social media ads and marketplace posts, as well as AI-generated content are becoming more convincing, making it harder to know what’s real,” said Amit Sahdu, vice president of credit and fraud management at RBC.

Story continues below advertisement

“If a deal or an unfamiliar retailer pops up in your feed, don’t click through. Look up the retailer yourself, check the website and URL carefully,” Sadhu said, adding that Canadians should be especially careful when buying from secondhand marketplaces to verify the seller before transferring any money.

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.

Get weekly money news

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Fake ads are especially rampant on social media platforms, the RBC report said. More than half of respondents (54 per cent) said they regularly see posts from fake retailers or brands on social media and a quarter (25 per cent) said they have spotted ads that seemed legitimate at first but later turned out to be scams.

Data privacy remains the top concern for most, with nearly seven in 10 (68 per cent) said they were worried about scammers collecting their personal or financial information.

Half of the respondents (50 per cent) said they were worried about paying for something that never arrives, while a similar number (47 per cent) saying they were worried they would not realize they’d been scammed until it’s too late.

Click to play video: 'AI a tool for holiday shopping and staying on budget'
AI a tool for holiday shopping and staying on budget

The RBC data comes as another poll suggests Canadians are turning to artificial intelligence this holiday season.

Story continues below advertisement

AI is projected to drive $75.8 billion in Cyber Week spend globally, up 13 per cent since 2025, a report from Salesforce said, adding that 16 per cent of Canadians will turn to AI as the first stop in their shopping journey.

However, more than half (53 per cent) said they would not let an AI agent make a purchase for them.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices