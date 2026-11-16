AI making it harder to spot fake retailers ahead of holidays, RBC poll says

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Canadians are turning to artificial intelligence this holiday shopping season, but they’re also concerned that AI could make it easier for them to get targeted by scammers and fake retailers, new polling shows.

For more than eight out of 10 (84 per cent) of Canadians, AI has made fake ads harder to spot, according to the Royal Bank of Canada’s 2026 Holiday Shopping Scams Poll.

A similar number said spotting fake online retailers (82 per cent) and fake celebrity and influencer endorsements (77 per cent) was harder because of AI tools.

Only half of the respondents (50 per cent) said they were confident that they could spot an AI-generated shopping scam, with 73 per cent concerned about AI recommending a fake retailer, product or deal.

1:34 How AI is changing the way you shop and buy

“Fake websites, social media ads and marketplace posts, as well as AI-generated content are becoming more convincing, making it harder to know what’s real,” said Amit Sahdu, vice president of credit and fraud management at RBC.

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“If a deal or an unfamiliar retailer pops up in your feed, don’t click through. Look up the retailer yourself, check the website and URL carefully,” Sadhu said, adding that Canadians should be especially careful when buying from secondhand marketplaces to verify the seller before transferring any money.

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Fake ads are especially rampant on social media platforms, the RBC report said. More than half of respondents (54 per cent) said they regularly see posts from fake retailers or brands on social media and a quarter (25 per cent) said they have spotted ads that seemed legitimate at first but later turned out to be scams.

Data privacy remains the top concern for most, with nearly seven in 10 (68 per cent) said they were worried about scammers collecting their personal or financial information.

Half of the respondents (50 per cent) said they were worried about paying for something that never arrives, while a similar number (47 per cent) saying they were worried they would not realize they’d been scammed until it’s too late.

3:50 AI a tool for holiday shopping and staying on budget

The RBC data comes as another poll suggests Canadians are turning to artificial intelligence this holiday season.

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AI is projected to drive $75.8 billion in Cyber Week spend globally, up 13 per cent since 2025, a report from Salesforce said, adding that 16 per cent of Canadians will turn to AI as the first stop in their shopping journey.

However, more than half (53 per cent) said they would not let an AI agent make a purchase for them.