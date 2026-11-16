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Sports

Draisaitl scores twice, McDavid ties Gretzky’s fastest-to-40-assists in the Oilers’ 5-2 win

By Rob Parent The Associated Press
Posted November 16, 2026 12:02 am
2 min read
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Leon Draisaitl scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists, in the process tying a 42-year-old NHL milestone set by Wayne Gretzky, as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 on Sunday night.

McDavid wasted little time getting his 40th assist of the season, his slick backhand pass setting up Draisaitl for a power-play goal 8:08 into the game.

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McDavid tied former Oilers star Gretzky’s 1984-85 NHL mark of fastest player to 40 assists in a season, with both doing so in their 22nd games.

The Oilers have now won five straight and lead the NHL with 35 points. McDavid, leads the NHL with 53 points (12 goals, 41 assists) and Draisaitl is the first to reach 20 goals this season.

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Vasily Podkolzin and Zach Hyman also scored for Edmonton ands Evan Bouchard had a pair of assists. Tristan Jarry made 34 saves.

Cole Knuble and Noah Cates scored second-period goals for the Flyers, who were 0 for 8 on the power play.

McDavid was active on another Edmonton power play in the opening period, shoveling a puck to Podkolzin who shot into a crowd.

He was credited with an unassisted goal when a Philadelphia player inadvertently knocked the puck past goaltender Dan Vladar at 13:22.

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Just more than five minutes later, McDavid passed to Hyman, who curled a shot past Vladar’s glove to make it 3-0. Vladar had 16 saves.

Knuble cut the lead to 3-1 in the second before Cates slipped alone into the slot and scored on a pass from Matvei Michkov at 17:12 to make it 3-2.

Moments after a Flyers power play expired in the opening minute of the third period, however, Draisaitl picked off Travis Konecny’s pass, broke in alone and scored for a 4-2 lead.

McDavid scored his 12th goal of the season into an empty net with 1:08 left.

The Oilers visit the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night.

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