Two Mississauga men charged after $86K in coffee machines stolen

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peel Region said it has charged two Mississauga men after officers recovered nearly $86,000 in stolen high-end coffee machines following a commercial break-and-enter investigation.

On July 11 at around 6:40 a.m., police said officers responded to a call for a break-and-enter at a commercial building in Mississauga. Investigators found that nine high-end commercial coffee machines had been stolen.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Officers later found the stolen coffee machines had been listed for sale on an online marketplace. Two suspects were identified and on Nov.1 and a search warrant was executed at a residence near Bloor Street and Fieldgate Drive in Mississauga.

Six of the nine stolen coffee machines were recovered. Police believe the remaining three machines were sold online before police executed the search warrant.

Two men from Mississauga, aged 45 and 57, have been charged with possession of property obtained by crime. Police said they are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.