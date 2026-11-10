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Burnaby RCMP officer prevents accident after inspecting commercial truck

By Luca N. Avila Slobodianik Global News
Posted November 10, 2026 2:23 pm
1 min read
A flat-deck commercial vehicle with it’s hood open, carrying a bobcat, and parked on the side of the road. View image in full screen
A flat-deck commercial vehicle with it’s hood open, carrying a bobcat, and parked on the side of the road. Burnaby RCMP
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Burnaby RCMP officers likely prevented a collision from happening recently after inspecting a commercial truck.

In early October, officers stopped a large commercial truck heading down a steep hill at Oakmount Crescent, which is not a designated truck route.

Const. Kevin Connolly, designated commercial vehicle inspector, found enough evidence to take it out of service after he heard an air leak.

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He found the truck struggled to maintain normal air pressure and the spring brake was partially engaged, with all six brakes running hot, creating a harsh burning smell.

During the inspection, the primary air line causing the air leak ruptured, and the air brake system failed.

The RCMP states that if that had occurred while the truck descended the hill, the driver would probably have lost all braking ability and caused a catastrophic collision at or near the busy intersection of Royal Oak Avenue and Deer Lake Parkway.

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Besides the brakes failing, the officers also observed other infractions: Overweight front axle, insecure cargo, and the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

Seven tickets were issued, with a total of $1,547. The truck was taken out of service.

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