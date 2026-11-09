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Crime

South Carolina dad arrested for leaving 6-year-old in line for Pokémon cards

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted November 9, 2026 2:29 pm
2 min read
A mugshot of John-Michael Dooley, 35, arrested by the Charleston Police Department on Friday. View image in full screen
A mugshot of John-Michael Dooley, 35, arrested by the Charleston Police Department on Friday. Charleston Police Department
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A South Carolina father was arrested after allegedly leaving his six-year-old daughter sleeping in line outside Target so he would not lose his place for the release of a new Pokémon trading card set, police said.

The Charleston Police Department said that on Nov. 6, around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the Target location after receiving a report of an unattended child.

When officers arrived, they learned that the child had been waiting in line with her father, identified as John-Michael Dooley, 35, according to a media release from police.

Click to play video: 'Thieves target Richmond Pokemon store'
Thieves target Richmond Pokemon store

“Numerous customers had gathered outside the store overnight in anticipation of the release of a new Pokémon trading card set. According to witnesses, sometime after 1:00 a.m., Dooley gave his daughter a pillow and blanket before leaving her asleep in line,” police said.

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After around an hour had passed without Dooley’s return, concerned customers contacted police.

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“When Dooley returned to the store, witnesses identified him to officers and he was arrested. During an interview with detectives, Dooley admitted that he had returned home, leaving his daughter unattended so he could maintain his place in line and avoid missing the opportunity to purchase the cards,” police added.

Dooley was reportedly waiting in line for the Pokémon Trading Card Game: Mega Evolution — Delta Reign expansion set that was released on Friday.

Police said that the child was unharmed and placed into emergency protective custody with the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

Dooley was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child and is currently being held at the A1 Cannon Detention Center.

Click to play video: 'Florida mom arrested for leaving 4 kids home alone during Las Vegas trip'
Florida mom arrested for leaving 4 kids home alone during Las Vegas trip

His arrests comes after a Florida mother was arrested and charged with child neglect after she returned from a work trip to Las Vegas for nearly three days, according to police.

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The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said Irene Miller, 50, of Kissimmee, was arrested on four counts of child neglect without bodily harm and booked into Orange County jail on Oct. 23.

“Just after 8:30 pm on October 21, 2026, OCSO received a 911 call from a juvenile that her 9-year-old brother had been injured by a dumbbell that fell on his head,” police said in a news release.

After deputies responded to the home, police said there were no adults present in the home where four children, ages 14, 12, 11, and nine, were left unsupervised.

Police contacted Miller by phone, who told the deputy that she was working in Las Vegas and would return on Oct. 23.

“Detectives with OCSO made plans to meet Irene Miller as she exited her flight from Las Vegas on Friday morning,” police said.

“The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office will not tolerate child neglect. These cases will be investigated, and charges will be brought against the parents who are not properly supervising or caring for their children,” said Osceola County Sheriff Chris Blackmon

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