Unexploded shell recovered by military along St. Lawrence River

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Quebec police say the military has recovered an unexploded shell along the banks of the St. Lawrence River near Trois-Rivières, Que.

Police, who were called to the town of Nicolet on Friday to form a security perimeter, have confirmed that soldiers recovered the object, which was deemed harmless.

The municipality says in a social media post that the Canadian Armed Forces would transport the shell to another location and destroy it.

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No evacuation was needed.

The town says the shell had been submerged under a rising tide in the Port Saint-François area across the St. Lawrence River from Trois-Rivières.

Two shells were found within two days in the same area last July.

Between 1952 and 2000, the Defence Department conducted tests at a munitions test centre in Nicolet by firing into Lac Saint Pierre, through which the river flows.

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The federal government says firing now takes place inside a sand-filled containment berm, where the munitions are then recovered.