Toronto Pearson, Durham region ER among possible measles exposure sites

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Health officials in the Greater Toronto Area are warning recent travellers of a potential measles exposure at Pearson International Airport last weekend.

The Durham Region Health Department said Saturday it had identified added exposure locations related to a confirmed measles case in a local unimmunized child who had travelled internationally.

One of the three exposure locations was traced to Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET552 from Addis Ababa to Toronto. The flight left Addis Ababa Nov. 2 at 11:32 p.m. East Africa time and landed in Toronto Nov. 3 at 7:30 a.m. EST.

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Other exposure locations include terminal 1 of Toronto Pearson International Airport between 7:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., and the Lakeridge Health Ajax-Pickering emergency department waiting room from 10:40 a.m. to 5 p.m., both on Nov. 3.

People who were in these locations during these times are asked to watch for symptoms until Nov. 24.

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Measles symptoms may include a high fever more than 38.3 C, a cough, runny nose, red rash lasting four to seven days and red, watery eyes and sensitivity to light. Symptoms typically begin seven to 21 days after infection.

They should also confirm they and their family members have received two doses of the MMR vaccine.

If symptoms develop, people are asked not to attend work or school and to call ahead before visiting a health clinic or their primary care provider.

People with questions about exposure at the airport should contact their local public health unit or Health 811.

Known contacts in the Durham Region have been contacted by the department, but officials are issuing the warning after determining there may have been further exposures.