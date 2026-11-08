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Sports

Draisaitl powers Oilers past Canucks

By Shane Jones The Canadian Press
Posted November 8, 2026 12:58 am
2 min read
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EDMONTON – Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist and Connor McDavid added three assists as the Edmonton Oilers came away with a 4-2 victory over the struggling Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

Mattias Ekholm and Jason Dickinson also scored for the Oilers (12-3-3) who snapped a two-game losing skid. The Oilers are 10-0-2 when they score first this season.

Devon Levi returned from injury to record 20 saves and improve to 7-1-0 in the Edmonton net.

Max Sasson and Brock Boeser replied for the Canucks (3-15-1) who have lost five straight and 15 of their last 16.

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Leevi Merilainen made 26 stops for Vancouver.

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TAKEAWAYS

Canucks: Swedish forward Liam Öhgren was unable to extend his scoring streak to three games. The 22-year-old had scored four goals in his previous five games, including his first-ever power-play goal.

Oilers: McDavid extended his season-starting points and assists streak to 18 games. He now leads the league with 10 goals, 37 assists and 47 points. The Oilers captain matched Adam Oates for the second-longest assist streak in NHL history behind only Wayne Gretzky’s 23 games set in 1990-91. McDavid also became the sixth player in NHL history with a season-opening 18-game point streak.

KEY MOMENT

Edmonton took a 3-1 lead four minutes into the final frame as their potent power play struck when McDavid sent it across to Draisaitl and he unleashed his patented one-timer for his 15th of the season. Evan Bouchard extended his points streak to six games and both he and Draisaitl have points in 16 of 18 games.

KEY STAT

The Canucks came into the game sporting a dreadful minus-30 goal differential, a staggering 4.61 goals against per game. Meanwhile, the Oilers came in as the league’s highest-scoring team, averaging 4.12 goals per contest.

UP NEXT

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Canucks: Host the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday.

Oilers: Host the New York Rangers on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2026.

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