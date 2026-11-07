Gauthier extends goal streak as Ducks top Flames

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CALGARY – The scoring rampage continues for Cutter Gauthier.

The NHL’s hottest sniper extended his goal streak to five games Friday by scoring the game-winner as the Anaheim Ducks beat the Calgary Flames 5-3.

“Just keeping it simple and shooting the puck,” said the 22-year-old left-winger. “The more times you shoot the puck, the odds of it going in are more in your favour, so keep it pretty simple. Shoot it.”

Gauthier became the seventh player in the last 30 years to record 10 goals over a five-game span. The last player to do it was Auston Matthews (2023-24). The others were Connor McDavid (2022-23), Mika Zibanejad (2019-20), Patrik Laine (2018-19), Filip Forsberg (2016-17) and Pavel Bure (2000-01).

“He just knows where to go and the puck finds him a little bit,” said Ducks coach Joel Quenneville. “He doesn’t need much of an opportunity to score, but he’s got a great shot. When he gets hot, they find a way.”

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Gauthier followed up a two-goal game against Buffalo on Oct. 29 with a hat trick at home against Ottawa last Sunday. He put up another three-goal game in Vancouver on Tuesday as the Ducks opened a Western Canada road trip.

He also scored on Thursday in Edmonton. After notching 41 goals in his sophomore season a year ago, Gauthier has 12 goals this season in 16 games.

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“I’m not really surprised,” said teammate Leo Carlsson. “He’s just a goal-scoring machine. Every time he gets in those opportunities, he’s going to score.”

Down 3-2 after 40 minutes, Carlsson tied it 55 seconds into the third on the power play.

It remained that way until Gauthier scored the winning goal with 1:34 left in the period on a one-timer from the top of the faceoff circle. He was set up with a cross-ice pass by Mikael Granlund.

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“They changed and Jackson (Lacombe) made a great heads-up play to give us an odd-man rush,’ Gauthier said. “(Beckett Sennecke) made a nice pass to draw some coverage and (Granlund) had the seam pass and made my job pretty easy.”

The Ducks have earned four straight victories with Gauthier notching the game-winner in three of them.

Anaheim, as a team, has been filling the net lately. The Ducks are the first team since Mario Lemieux and the 1991-92 Penguins to record five goals in seven consecutive games.

Keeping the puck out of the net has been the issue for Anaheim. Calgary scored three times on 11 shots for an early 3-1 lead.

Quenneville replaced goaltender Lukas Dostal with Ville Husso to begin the second period and he kept the Flames off the scoresheet the rest of the night.

“I didn’t like the way we were playing across the board. So it was one of those nights where (you say), ‘Hey, let’s go, change it up,'” said Quenneville.

Only tested 10 times, Husso’s biggest stop was a pad save to thwart Matt Coronato, who was left alone in front on a power play midway through the second.

A goal would have made it 4-1. Instead, the Ducks got a goal from Tristan Luneau 13 seconds after Calgary’s power play ended and the comeback was on.

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“He came in, made two big saves for us, real big, right off the bat,” said Quenneville. “He looked square, confident, and settled.”

Several Ducks extended their scoring streaks.

Carlsson, who also had an assist, has points in seven straight games (4-11-15). LaCombe, who had an assist, has a nine-game point streak (0-13-13).

Lunueau extended his point streak to seven games (3-7-10). Sennecke, who had two assists, has nine points (2-7-9) over his last three games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2026.