Gauthier scores winner as Ducks top Flames 5-3

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CALGARY – Cutter Gauthier extended his goal streak to five games with the game-winner on Friday night as the Anaheim Ducks came back for a 5-3 victory over the Calgary Flames.

Jeff Malott, Tristan Luneau, Leo Carlsson and Nikita Nesterenko, into an empty net, also scored for Anaheim (9-7-1), which has won four straight. Beckett Sennecke and Mikael Granlund had two assists each.

William Stromgren, Joel Hanley and Joel Farabee scored for Calgary (7-9-1). Morgan Frost and Zayne Parekh each had a pair of assists as the Flames’ five-game home winning streak ended.

Goaltender Lukas Dostal got the start for Anaheim, but was chased after giving up three goals on 11 shots in the first period.

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Dustin Wolf, making his third straight start, had 24 stops and fell to 3-5-1.

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The Flames took a 3-2 lead to the third period, but when Matt Coronato was sent off for delay of game 17 seconds in, Anaheim’s red-hot power play took advantage with Carlsson tying it at 0:55 with his sixth goal.

Carlsson, who also had an assist, extended his point streak to seven games.

Gauthier’s game-winner came at 18:26 as he one-timed a pass from Granlund. It was his 12th goal of the season and 10th goal of his five-game streak.

TAKEAWAYS

Ducks: Jackson LaCombe had an assist to extend his point streak to nine games (0-13-13), which is the longest in franchise history for a defenceman. He passed Scott Niedermayer (2006-07) and Oleg Tverdovsky (1999-00) on the Ducks’ all-time list.

Flames: It was Hanley’s first game since Oct. 3. He was inserted into the lineup when Kevin Bahl (lower body) was a late scratch. Joel Farabee scored in his fifth straight home game, the first to do that since Elias Lindholm scored in seven straight games at the Saddledome in 2021-22.

KEY MOMENT

Halfway through the second period with the Flames on a power play, Husso stuck out his pad to rob Matt Coronato from in close.

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KEY STAT

In the past five games, Anaheim’s power play has gone 13 for 23. Ranked 23rd on the man advantage last season, the Ducks entered the night at No. 2 in the NHL.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Play host to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.

Flames: Will entertain the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2026.