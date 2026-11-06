Health Canada warns of bacteria found in unauthorized peptides sold online

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Health Canada is warning consumers not to use unauthorized peptides after lab testing found bacteria in products sold online.

In Canada, injectable peptides are generally regulated as prescription drugs, which are advised to be used under the care of a licensed healthcare professional.

The health agency said it seized more than 11,400 vials of the drugs from Shanghai ERP Peptide Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (ERP Peptide) as well as two online retailers that sold ERP Peptide products.

During testing of the product, Health Canada said it found three different bacteria that could be harmful to humans.

Unauthorized products sold by ERP Peptide include Human Chorionic Gonadotropin, MOTS-C, NAD+, Retatrutide, Tesamorelin and Tirzepatide.

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“Selling unauthorized drug products is illegal. Unauthorized products have not been assessed for safety, efficacy, and quality by Health Canada. They have not been demonstrated, through scientific trials, to provide the health benefits that they claim,” Health Canada said.

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“While unauthorized peptides are often promoted for weight loss, muscle growth, anti-aging, or wellness, they may expose you to significant and unpredictable health risks.”

Those risks can include hormonal imbalance, mood swings, blood sugar imbalance, liver or kidney damage, blood clots, and growth of cancerous tumours, the health agency said.

Unauthorized drugs are also not tested for safety, quality, or sterility, it added. As a result, products may contain too little or too much of the active ingredient, use dangerous or unknown ingredients, lead to allergic reactions or medical interactions, or contain solvents, heavy metals, particles of glass and plastic, or microbials.

Health Canada said it has requested ERP Peptide to immediately stop selling illegal products into Canada and is working with the Canada Border Services Agency to stop unauthorized shipments from entering the country.

The agency is encouraging consumers to stop buying these products. If you have used them and develop a fever or pain and swelling at the injection site, Health Canada said to seek immediate medical attention.