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2 comments

  1. Anonymous
    November 6, 2026 at 4:22 pm

    why the hell was he on the tracks

  2. Anonymous
    November 6, 2026 at 4:09 pm

    Way to go, you dumb Fuc

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Canada

CN freight train collides with tractor trailer towing flatbed near Brighton, Ont.

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted November 6, 2026 3:45 pm
1 min read
OPP confirm they were called shortly before noon Nov. 6, 2026 to a collision involving a CN freight train near Quinte West, Ont.
OPP confirm they were called shortly before noon Nov. 6, 2026 to a collision involving a CN freight train near Quinte West, Ont. Supplied
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An collision involving a CN freight train has shut down a section of road near Brighton, Ont.

OPP confirmed officers were called shortly before noon Friday to a collision near the intersection of  Stoney Point Road and Lawson Settlement Road.

Quinte West Fire Chief John Whelan told Global News that a tractor trailer towing a low flatbed became stuck on the tracks as it was driving over the crossing.

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According to Whelan, the driver was able to jump out of the vehicle and tried to use the emergency phone at the crossing to alert CN. However, an oncoming train came down the tracks and hit the flatbed trailer.

The fire department says the train was significantly damaged.

OPP has taken over the scene, and traffic has been shut down in the area.

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There were no injuries reported.

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