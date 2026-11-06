CN freight train collides with tractor trailer towing flatbed near Brighton, Ont.

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An collision involving a CN freight train has shut down a section of road near Brighton, Ont.

OPP confirmed officers were called shortly before noon Friday to a collision near the intersection of Stoney Point Road and Lawson Settlement Road.

Quinte West Fire Chief John Whelan told Global News that a tractor trailer towing a low flatbed became stuck on the tracks as it was driving over the crossing.

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According to Whelan, the driver was able to jump out of the vehicle and tried to use the emergency phone at the crossing to alert CN. However, an oncoming train came down the tracks and hit the flatbed trailer.

The fire department says the train was significantly damaged.

OPP has taken over the scene, and traffic has been shut down in the area.

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There were no injuries reported.