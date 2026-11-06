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Weather

Fall storm forces BC Ferries cancellations, leaves thousands without power

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 6, 2026 12:58 pm
1 min read
People walk along a sidewalk as waves and debris crash into the breakwater below Dallas Rd. in Victoria, B.C., in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito. View image in full screen
People walk along a sidewalk as waves and debris crash into the breakwater below Dallas Rd. in Victoria, B.C., in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito. CAH
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Environment Canada is warning that the first storm in a series of wet and windy weather is hitting B.C.’s coast on Friday.

A yellow rainfall warning is in effect for areas including the North Shore, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge and Howe Sound.

Heavy rain is expected to continue throughout the day, according to Environment Canada.

Thousands of BC Hydro customers are without power due to the blustery weather.

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The hardest-hit areas include the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast, northern Vancouver Island and parts of southern Vancouver Island.

Passengers wanting to take BC Ferries on Friday also face cancellations due to high winds and rough seas.

Sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay are cancelled into the early afternoon, along with sailings between Tsawwassen and Duke Point.

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Customers are advised to check the BC Ferries website for the latest information on cancellations and delays.

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga said Friday’s storm is the first in a series.

Another storm is set to move in later on Saturday night and then another wet stretch will return on Monday night through the remainder of next week, Madryga added.

“Total rainfall for the next week, forecast from various computer weather models, is between 250 and 600 millimetres on west Vancouver Island and from 100 to 300 millimetres in the Lower Mainland,” he said.

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