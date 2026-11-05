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Weather

Series of storms to arrive on B.C.’s coast over the next week

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 5, 2026 2:43 pm
1 min read
B.C. will see some wet and windy weather over the next week. View image in full screen
B.C. will see some wet and windy weather over the next week. JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images
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Fall weather is set to arrive and stick around for the next week on B.C.’s coast, with a series of storms expected.

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga said well-defined frontal systems will sweep through all coastal areas starting on Thursday night.

That will last until Friday, followed by another later on Saturday night and then another wet stretch will return on Monday night through the remainder of next week, Madryga added.

“Total rainfall for the next week, forecast from various computer weather models, is between 250 and 600 millimetres on west Vancouver Island and from 100 to 300 millimetres in the Lower Mainland,” he said.

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“Windy conditions will accompany each very moist frontal system as well.”

A heavy rainfall warning is now in effect for north Vancouver Island plus coastal and inland sections of west Vancouver Island, where 80 to 150 millimetres of rain is forecast on Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon.

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In the central coast inland areas, 60 millimetres is forecast, Madryga added.

He said wind warnings are in effect on Thursday afternoon for the central and north coast and Haida Gwaii, with 80 km/h southeast winds and 110 km/h gusts expected.

Weather alerts have been issued for Thursday and into Friday. View image in full screen
Weather alerts have been issued for Thursday and into Friday. Global SkyTracker

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