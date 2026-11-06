5 charged with manslaughter after death of 23-year-old in Winnipeg

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Five people are facing charges in connection with the shooting death of Jayden Laporte, 23, in Winnipeg.

Laporte died in hospital on Oct. 18 after he was brought to Health Sciences Centre with gunshot wounds, according to a Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) news release. Police allege he was shot after meeting a group of people in the Balmoral Avenue and Spence Street area.

Laporte was a member of Long Plain First Nation who lived in Portage la Prairie.

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Officers announced on Friday that five suspects have been arrested related to the death of the 23-year-old after. The news comes after police executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Furby Street on Oct. 29, according to police.

Thadeus Aird Nasikapow, 26, was arrested at the home, WPS said. Three other male youths, two 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old, were also taken into custody. Their names cannot be shared in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

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All four are facing a manslaughter charge and firearm-related offenses. Nasikapow, one of the 15-year-olds, and the 17-year-old boy were also charged with warrant-related offences.

Alexzander Louis Barrett is also facing charges in connection with Laporte’s death. He was arrested in the 200 block of Princess Street on Wednesday. The 23-year-old is facing a charge of manslaughter.

All the suspects were detained in custody.