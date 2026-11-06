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3 comments

  1. Les
    November 6, 2026 at 10:21 am

    Zero punishment.
    Welcome to liberal Canada!!!

  2. Anonymous
    November 6, 2026 at 9:49 am

    Bah ha ha ha ha ha ha

  3. Dave
    November 6, 2026 at 9:30 am

    Canadians sure do love their terrorists

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Canada

U of T’s dentistry dean to step down following antisemitic images in course material

By Sadeen Mohsen The Canadian Press
Posted November 6, 2026 9:22 am
1 min read
A person walks past the University of Toronto campus in Toronto on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
A person walks past the University of Toronto campus in Toronto on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD
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The University of Toronto says its dean of dentistry will be stepping down immediately, following an investigation into his use of antisemitic imagery in February.

Trevor Young, the university’s vice-president and provost, says Anil Kishen voluntarily resigned as dean of the Faculty of Dentistry.

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The investigation found that Kishen did not intend to promote antisemitism and had limited knowledge of the images’ history.

Young says Kishen has committed to learning more about antisemitism and has already undergone training.

Kishen will remain at the university as a tenured faculty member and will return to his full duties in the 2027-28 academic year.

The university says acting dean Laura Tam will continue in her role as they look for a new dean.

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