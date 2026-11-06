Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Cineplex posts record revenue as Spider-Man, Odyssey drove moviegoers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 6, 2026 8:47 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Summer’s hottest ticket is to the movies'
Summer’s hottest ticket is to the movies
WATCH ABOVE: Summer’s hottest ticket is to the movies – Aug 16, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Cinema giant Cineplex Inc. reported a third-quarter profit of $23.8 million as it saw record revenue for the period, boosted by “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” and “The Odyssey.”

The movie theatre company says the profit amounted to 34 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The result compared with a profit of $1.2 million or two cents per diluted share a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $440.2 million, up from $348.9 million in the same quarter last year, as theatre attendance rose to 14.8 million people, up from 12.1 million.

Box office revenue per patron totalled $14.54 for the quarter, up from $13.23 a year ago, while concession revenue per patron amounted to $9.99, up from $9.65.

In September, Cineplex named former Landmark Cinemas CEO Bill Walker as its new chief executive and announced plans for a review of strategic alternatives, including, but not limited to, a potential sale.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices