Cineplex posts record revenue as Spider-Man, Odyssey drove moviegoers

Send this page to someone via email

Cinema giant Cineplex Inc. reported a third-quarter profit of $23.8 million as it saw record revenue for the period, boosted by “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” and “The Odyssey.”

The movie theatre company says the profit amounted to 34 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The result compared with a profit of $1.2 million or two cents per diluted share a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $440.2 million, up from $348.9 million in the same quarter last year, as theatre attendance rose to 14.8 million people, up from 12.1 million.

Box office revenue per patron totalled $14.54 for the quarter, up from $13.23 a year ago, while concession revenue per patron amounted to $9.99, up from $9.65.

In September, Cineplex named former Landmark Cinemas CEO Bill Walker as its new chief executive and announced plans for a review of strategic alternatives, including, but not limited to, a potential sale.