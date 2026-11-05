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1 comment

  1. Dave
    November 5, 2026 at 4:30 pm

    Lmfao
    The saddest part is that some people are stupid enough to believe them

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Politics

Ottawa vows to end homelessness in 10 years in Budget 2026

By Catherine Morrison The Canadian Press
Posted November 5, 2026 4:28 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Federal budget focuses on affordability, opportunity, sovereignty for Canadians: PM Carney'
Federal budget focuses on affordability, opportunity, sovereignty for Canadians: PM Carney
Asked how the outcome of the U.S. midterms might impact Canada’s relationship with America, Prime Minister Mark Carney said while it’s “important what happens in the U.S.,” that the government was “focused here.” Carney offered a taste of the country’s federal budget – which is set to be revealed Nov. 5 – teasing affordability, opportunity and sovereignty for Canadians amid the cost-of-living crisis fueled by the ongoing trade war.
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The Carney government is promising to end homelessness in Canada within a decade.

The 2026 budget offers $11.2 billion to tackle homelessness over four years, starting next year, and $17.8 billion over 10 years.

The federal government says it would “create the conditions to end homelessness” by setting up a new fund to support projects addressing health, addictions and social supports.

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The budget document says it will also help build new supportive and transitional housing across the country and proposes that Ottawa take on capital costs while provincial and territorial governments foot the bill for ongoing operations and services like training, income and health supports.

The government says it will work to sign agreements with provinces and territories ahead of next year’s spring economic update.

The federal spending plan also commits to expanding non-market housing and building 200,000 new homes across Canada in the next decade.

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