Ottawa vows to end homelessness in 10 years in Budget 2026

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The Carney government is promising to end homelessness in Canada within a decade.

The 2026 budget offers $11.2 billion to tackle homelessness over four years, starting next year, and $17.8 billion over 10 years.

The federal government says it would “create the conditions to end homelessness” by setting up a new fund to support projects addressing health, addictions and social supports.

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The budget document says it will also help build new supportive and transitional housing across the country and proposes that Ottawa take on capital costs while provincial and territorial governments foot the bill for ongoing operations and services like training, income and health supports.

The government says it will work to sign agreements with provinces and territories ahead of next year’s spring economic update.

The federal spending plan also commits to expanding non-market housing and building 200,000 new homes across Canada in the next decade.